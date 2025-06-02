Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,301 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,738,000 after acquiring an additional 425,868 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,010,000 after acquiring an additional 759,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,822,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,018 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

