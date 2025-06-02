Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,310 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in TFI International by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NYSE TFII opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

