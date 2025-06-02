Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,348 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

