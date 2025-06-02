Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,604 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 188.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.