Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PMM opened at $5.91 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.