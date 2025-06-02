PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

