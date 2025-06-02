Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $963,227.70 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $146.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

