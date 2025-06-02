Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RGP opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.54%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $27,373.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,981.06. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bhadreskumar Patel acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.95. This trade represents a 8.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

