Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$308,474.71 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.03, for a total value of C$308,474.71.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
TSE QSR opened at C$97.64 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$83.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.