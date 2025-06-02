Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$308,474.71 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.03, for a total value of C$308,474.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE QSR opened at C$97.64 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$83.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

