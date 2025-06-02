RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RH were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.76. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

