Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $1,875,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 80.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 456.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

