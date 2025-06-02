Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.1% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

