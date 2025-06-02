Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,500 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,941.90. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.