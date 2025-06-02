Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $71.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.