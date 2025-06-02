Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 782.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,012 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sabre by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 5,230,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,537,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 1,062,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

