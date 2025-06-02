Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 795.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

