Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Decreases By 20.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ELPC opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.45. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

