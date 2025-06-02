Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Drops By 20.2%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Dno Asa to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Dno Asa Dividend Announcement

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

