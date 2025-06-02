Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Drops By 20.6%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,926. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $40.96 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

