Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,284,000 after acquiring an additional 154,765 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after acquiring an additional 317,289 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $51,535,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,218,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 150,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

