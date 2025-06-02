Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 91,510 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 782.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,510 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Stratasys worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Stratasys by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stratasys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stratasys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.