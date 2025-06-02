Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of SkyWater Technology worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,851.35. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 86,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $819,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,574,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,453,874. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,784 shares of company stock worth $5,682,687. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

