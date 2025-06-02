Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $878,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SITE opened at $116.98 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.