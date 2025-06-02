Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $7,268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at FrontView REIT

In other news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

FVR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Analysts forecast that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

