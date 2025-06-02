Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,870 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.