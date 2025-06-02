Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

