Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 567.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,330,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after purchasing an additional 161,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,305 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in N-able by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,083,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in N-able by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 91,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 229,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Down 1.1%

NABL opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.49.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

