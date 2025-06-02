StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $3,077,482.30 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 51,377 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $3,077,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,737.70. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

