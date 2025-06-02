Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.38 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 606.45%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

