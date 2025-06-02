Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading 23.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 192,434,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 35,399,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Synergia Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
Synergia Energy Company Profile
