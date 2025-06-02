Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,328,100.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Target Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.97 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

