Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

