Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 577.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

