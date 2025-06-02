The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Director Sells $2,395,000.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $2,395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,437,500.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

