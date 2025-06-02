The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:SMG opened at $59.56 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 528.00%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

