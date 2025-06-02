The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,683,042.79 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total transaction of $1,683,042.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.