Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,654,000 after acquiring an additional 516,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $197.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $198.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

