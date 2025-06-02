Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,069 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

