Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $25,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 674,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 501,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $5,880,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 571,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 433,356 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.