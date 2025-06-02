Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Lyft by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 167,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 722.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 211,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 185,490 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 334,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 299,962 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,593,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 542,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

