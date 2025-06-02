Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 2,672 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,782 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $194.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

