Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 666,766.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B. Riley Financial

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.