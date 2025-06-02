Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $303.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $181.84 and a 1 year high of $304.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.