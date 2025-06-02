Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 181.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,861 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 980,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 134,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.36 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $407.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

