Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 207.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,516,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 290,037 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 280,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IMTM opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.