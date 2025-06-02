Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AlphaTime Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Down 0.7%

ATMC stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

