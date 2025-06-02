Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 117,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

