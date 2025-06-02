Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

SFM opened at $173.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,081.58. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,547 shares of company stock worth $22,307,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

