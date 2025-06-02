Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 10,000 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ATMV opened at $11.79 on Monday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

