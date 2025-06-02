Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 13,211 Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PVLA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 2,500 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

PVLA stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. Palvella Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $2.66. Research analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

